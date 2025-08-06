GOTYME BANK has partnered with TikTok Shop to roll out customizable business loans for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operating on the e-commerce platform, aiming to close funding gaps that traditional banks often overlook.

“Traditional lending is not built for MSMEs,” GoTyme Bank Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer Albert Raymund O. Tinio said at the launch event last month. “And that’s the gap we want to address through a partnership that reimagines how MSMEs access capital.”

The tie-up will let pre-qualified TikTok Shop sellers apply for flexible, fast-releasing loans. The loan amount, interest rate and repayment terms will be based on a seller’s transaction history on the platform.

“For TikTok Shop, it’s about deepening support for the seller community, not just helping them sell, but helping them succeed,” Mr. Tinio said.

“For GoTyme Bank, it’s about making financial services more inclusive and absolutely more beautiful. And for our valued sellers, it’s about gaining access to the kind of capital that helps you move faster, prepare smarter and take advantage of growth rates when it’s right in front of you.”

The loan is designed with MSMEs in mind, featuring a simplified application process that requires only a valid ID and business document. No collateral is required, and loan approval and disbursement can be completed in as little as three days.

Interest rates range from 1.5% to 2.5%, with repayment terms of three to 12 months. Payments can be made via InstaPay or QRPH.

Mr. Tinio said the loan product was developed to address common challenges in traditional MSME lending, including lengthy application processes, excessive documentation, high rejection rates, rigid repayment terms, slow disbursement and confusing fee structures.

“For decades, the default option of business owners in need of funding has been to approach traditional lenders like banks and other financial institutions,” he said. “But the reality is, traditional lending wasn’t built with small businesses in mind, much less digital-first entrepreneurs who operate online, create content and fulfill orders through platforms like TikTok Shop.”

GoTyme Bank President and CEO Nathaniel D. Clarke said the bank seeks to reach 20% of TikTok Shop’s seller base by year-end.

“It’s not a fixed number that we actually go for,” he told reporters. “Obviously, we’ll scale it up depending on how our performance goes. But as much as possible, we’re going to get as many merchants to be able to have the product also by the end of the year.”

Since the pilot launch, 16 merchants have availed themselves of the loan product, he added. — Aaron Michael C. Sy