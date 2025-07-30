BeepXTRA targets more MSME partners in expansion push

BEEPXTRA Philippines, Inc. (bXTRA), a cloud-based platform that integrates loyalty, delivery and sustainability services, is looking to onboard more than 160 partner merchants each month as it scales its operations to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

“From the looks of it, from 75 [partner stores], we are aiming to onboard 160 stores and above per month,” bXTRA President and Managing Director Jan Vincent P. Mercado told a news briefing last week.

The company, which positions itself as the Philippines’ first unified digital ecosystem for commerce and sustainability, aims to break even on operating expenses this year.

“[Based on] our projection, for this year alone, we just want to break even for our operating expense,” Mr. Mercado said.

BeepXTRA offers a digital platform that allows businesses — especially MSMEs — to set up online stores, provide customer rewards through a cashback loyalty system and access concierge delivery services through its Pasuyo feature.

“Other platforms offer pieces of the puzzle — we built the whole system,” the company said.

Mr. Mercado said bXTRA enables merchants to reward customers directly using their own loyalty programs. “We provide the system, and it’s really a store system. The stores are the ones who give cashback for as little as 2.5%,” he added.

The platform supports in-store, online and delivery transactions and offers free delivery for orders within a 10-kilometer radius. A key part of bXTRA’s strategy this year is integrating both large and small businesses within its ecosystem.

“Those large businesses already have a customer base,” he said on the sidelines of the event. “So, that can help support MSMEs because our system is an ecosystem.”

Within that system, bigger enterprises are linked to smaller firms to foster mutual support and shared customer reach. “The cashback does not go out of the system… It can only be used by merchant members within [bXTRA’s] ecosystem,” said Jonathan Mangundayao, bXTRA’s legal and corporate secretary.

Cashback programs have gained popularity in the Philippines alongside the growth of e-commerce and digital payment platforms, especially as consumers seek savings amid rising costs.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, bXTRA also runs the Trash-to-Cashback initiative, which rewards users for recycling household waste. Operated on a separate platform, the program is supported through a partnership with Basic Environmental Systems & Technologies, Inc.

“So, whatever gets collected gets brought there to be sorted, prepared, packed and then sent to recycling companies to be recycled,” Mr. Mercado said.

Under this initiative, consumers earn environmental points for their recyclables, which are then converted into cashback credits. The program operates through 160 collection centers and three warehouses nationwide.

With both digital and environmental components, bXTRA aims to redefine how Filipino consumers and businesses interact with e-commerce, rewards and sustainability on a single platform. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz