By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

WEREMOTE, a flexible workspace provider, is looking to partner with more startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with limited resources.

“At Weremote, we recognize the growing need for flexible, scalable and cost-efficient workspaces especially among startups, SME, and freelancers,” Jennifer S. Tugade, general manager at Weremote, said in a Viber message.

“These groups are often the most dynamic and innovative, yet they face challenges like limited resources and rapidly changing workspace needs,” she added.

Weremote offers build-to-suit private offices, meeting rooms, virtual offices, co-working spaces and event areas. Its flexible workspaces can have 300 to 500 seats, depending on the location, Ms. Tugade said.

Startups, which typically feature a scalable business model, would be more appropriate for a flexible workspace setting than a traditional office, she said.

“Instead of locking into long-term leases or investing heavily in an office setup, startups can scale up or down easily based on their team size and business needs,” she pointed out. “This kind of adaptability is crucial in the early stages of growth, when things can shift quickly.”

The Philippines had about 1,100 startups in the capital region alone as of 2023, according to Startup Genome, a global policy advisory and research group. It has about 110,000 small enterprises and 4,763 medium-sized businesses, according to 2023 data from the Trade department.

Weremote has two workspace locations in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig — One/NEO and mySTAY BGC East — and two in Makati, namely Villena II Poblacion and Makati Central Square. It also has one office in Orange Suites Alabang in Muntinlupa City.

Each workspace location has tables and chairs, air-conditioning units, a flat screen TV, unlimited water, coffee and tea, and a glassboard.

It also offers mail handling, equipment rentals, Wi-Fi connection, a shared pantry and daily cleaning and printing services. All working spaces are open 24/7.

“Access to amenities, meeting rooms and professional business support allows startups to project a more established presence without the overhead costs,” Ms. Tugade said.

Demand for flexible workspaces has been driven by many companies’ return-to-office, she earlier said.

Some companies prefer the work-from-home setup, but after the pandemic, employees still demanded to have a more professional-looking environment, she said, adding that an onsite workspace helps improve employee productivity.

Demand for flexible workspaces has grown across Metro Manila, ending 2024 with a 17.5% vacancy rate, according to property consultant Colliers Philippines.

Fort Bonifacio had the most occupied seats at 12,000, followed by Makati City at 10,000, and Quezon City at 7,000.