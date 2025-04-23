FAST Logistics Group has partnered with the Department of Trade Industry (DTI), Camarines Sur and Bicol Entrepreneurs Alliance to boost support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the region.

“Bicol is a vital part of our growing network, and we recognize the region’s strong entrepreneurial spirit,” FAST Chief Executive Officer for Logistics Manuel L. Onrejas, Jr. said in a statement on Tuesday.

The memorandum of partnership agreement took effect on April 10 and will be operational until April 10, 2027, unless extended. This is expected to help MSMEs in the region upscale and access broader markets, according to the logistics firm.

Under the deal, FAST Logistics is expected to deliver secure, timely and cost-effective logistic services for MSMEs in the province.

Its logistic operations must also be aligned with local business owners’ delivery schedules and specific requirements while ensuring value-added support.

The company must also help Bicol and Camarines Sur-based MSMEs when bringing their goods to trade fairs in Manila.

During the deal signing this month, Mr. Onrejas introduced the company’s newest logistics solution — the Fixed Delivery Schedule (FDS).

Through FDS, FAST Logistics will consolidate MSME shipments using 10-wheeler trucks from Cebu to Manila twice a week. The trucks pass through FAST hubs and full-service outlets in Ormoc, Tacloban, Sorsogon, Legazpi and Naga, where the goods will be picked up and consolidated.

FAST Logistics will also offer pick-up services from nearby towns and cities, with the packages consolidated at designated full-service outlets.

The company is also looking to expand its FDS to more locations to let MSMEs access more than 200 outlets nationwide.

For its part, DTI Camarines Sur must endorse to FAST Logistics qualified MSMEs in need of logistics assistance for trade fairs.

The Bicol Entrepreneurs Alliance will encourage smaller firms to participate in business events, trade fairs and other logistics support initiatives.

Having a reliable logistics provider is one of the key challenges of MSMEs, which make up about 99% of all businesses in the Philippines.

“By bridging the gap between production and market access through reliable and cost-effective logistics, we are empowering local entrepreneurs to scale up, compete more confidently and reach customers far beyond our region,” Jay Percival S. Ablan, provincial director at DTI Camarines Sur, said during the signing ceremonies. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz