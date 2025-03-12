MICRO, SMALL and medium enterprises (MSMEs) seeking to reach more customers should familiarize themselves with social media recommendation systems, according to TikTok.

Franco S. Aligaen, marketing lead for TikTok Shop, said they have a unique recommendation system that allows new sellers to be discovered by customers. He added that businesses with a basic understanding of how platform recommendations work could gain an edge.

“Knowing how content is recommended allows businesses to create posts that align with TikTok’s discovery system, increasing their chances of reaching a broader audience,” Mr. Aligaen said.

A social media recommendation system is an algorithm that curates content based on user interactions, preferences and engagement.

During a site visit to TikTok’s Transparency and Accountability Center in Singapore on Feb. 19, company officials shared insights into its For You Page (FYP), the platform’s main recommendation engine.

TikTok noted that while the FYP tailors content based on users’ previous engagements, it also diversifies the feed by introducing content from new or existing creators and sellers.

MSMEs can enhance their visibility on the FYP by creating high-quality, engaging and authentic content, Mr. Aligaen said.

This can include product demonstrations, behind-the-scenes content and customer testimonials to build trust and credibility.

Livestreaming also serves as a powerful tool for product discovery because its interactive nature fosters stronger customer connections, potentially driving higher conversion rates, he added.

“Sellers who go live regularly tend to gain more visibility because live sessions encourage direct engagement through comments and purchases,” he said.

Participating in TikTok Shop campaigns and seasonal sales also promises to improve sellers’ visibility.

TikTok Shop also offers sellers analytic tools like the ACE Indicator System, Mr. Aligaen said, where “sellers can identify trends, optimize their approach and focus on content that resonates most with their audience.”

To help MSMEs navigate the platform, TikTok Shop offers educational resources like the TikTok Shop Academy.

It has also partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry for workshops and training sessions, helping sellers optimize their TikTok Shop performance and refine their marketing strategies. — Edg Adrian A. Ava