By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

TIKTOK Shop seeks to bolster seller education and visibility through government partnerships and campaigns that favor micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“TikTok Shop helps sellers navigate platform changes by properly leveraging the ACE Indicator System, which focuses on assortment (product selection), content (engagement strategies), and empowerment (participation in platform campaigns),” Franco Aligaen, marketing lead at TikTok Shop Philippines, told BusinessWorld.

“By aligning with these principles, sellers can improve visibility and maximize conversions,” he said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

MSMEs make up 99% of businesses in the Philippines, contributing about 40% to economic output. There are about two million Filipino users selling on TikTok Shop.

Through the platform, users can market and sell their products by posting in-feed and live videos posted on video sharing app TikTok, which has more than 50 million Filipino users.

The platform leverages shoppertaiment or content-driven e-commerce to help online businesses especially MSMEs expand their reach.

Short-form videos and live selling are two powerful drivers of sales on TikTok Shop, Mr. Aligaen said.

“We’ve seen that merchants leveraging both formats see significantly high engagement and conversion rates, as the combination of entertainment and commerce allows sellers to capture real-time consumer interest and drive purchases,” he added.

The e-commerce platform is also seeking to increase seller education and visibility through government partnerships.

“One of our priorities is enhancing seller education through initiatives like the TikTok Shop Academy and strategic partnerships with government, where entrepreneurs learn best practices in content creation, marketing and logistics,” Mr. Aligaen said.

To boost seller visibility, TikTok Shop’s Buy Local, Shop Local campaign and strategic promotions help drive buyer traffic for MSMEs. It also continuous to refine its tools for live shopping to improve customer engagement and gain consumer behavior insights.

The platform has been working with the Department of Trade and Industry to ensure it is aligned with e-commerce policies, consumer protection standards and product safety rules, Mr. Aligaen said.

TikTok sellers dealing with regulated goods must secure a Philippine standard license or import commodity clearance to ensure compliance, he added.

The platform recently worked with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines to conduct workshops for sellers on brand protection and trademark registration. Its #TikTokShopSmart campaign also helps shoppers identify trusted sellers and compare products.

From January to June last year, TikTok Shop rejected about 20.4 million product listing attempts that failed to meet registration and listing requirements.

It also took down 124,000 restricted or prohibited products that did not meet safety standards.

“By equipping sellers with the right tools and knowledge, we help them navigate regulations, build trust with consumers and contribute to a more transparent and sustainable e-commerce landscape,” Mr. Aligaen said.