By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

INDOOR navigation app Duon Wayfinding will start working at all SM and Robinsons malls in the Philippine capital by yearend, according to its chief executive officer (CEO).

“Throughout the course of this year, we’re looking to deploy in the major SM malls in Metro Manila, and we’re currently coordinating with them to expand the partnership,” Gabriel Anton D. Angeles, founder and CEO at Duon Technologies, Inc., said in a video interview on Feb. 13.

“We’re also right now discussing a partnership with Robinsons Malls, so throughout the year, we’ll also be deploying in Robinsons Malls,” he added.

Philippine malls have an average daily foot traffic of 200,000, with shoppers only looking for about three to five merchants out of a thousand, Mr. Angeles said.

Shopping malls have become a leisure place for Filipinos, especially on weekends. They have become a go-to location for dining, shopping, cinema, fairs and games.

But navigating malls has become a pain point for many shoppers given their size — about 20 to 60 hectares, Mr. Angeles said.

Demand for Philippine malls is expected to increase this year, with major operators redeveloping existing spaces with an emphasis on “experiential” features, according to property consultancy firm Colliers Philippines.

Another property consultant, JLL Philippines, expects 283,000 square meters of new supply in retail space through 2028.

Mr. Angeles founded Duon Wayfinding in 2018 to help Filipino shoppers navigate malls.

“We’re starting to call our malls cities and lifestyle centers, and these are huge areas that we need help navigating in,” he pointed out.

For accuracy, Duon Wayfinding features 3D maps with indoor positioning technology, and its navigation pointer follows users around. This helps provide accurate directions when looking for shops, restaurants and other key areas inside malls. It also helps users find automated teller machines, toilets and trash cans.

The app also leads people with disabilities to nearby ramps and elevators.

The app was recently updated to include emergency evacuation protocols such as fire exits, Mr. Angeles said.

Duon Wayfinding addresses the limitations of navigation apps, which are restricted to outdoor locations. It also relieves mall security guards of the additional burden of shoppers asking them for directions.

“We found out that it’s actually some sort of pain point for them,” Mr. Angeles said, noting that about six people ask guards for directions every 10 minutes.

Duon Wayfinding also allows offline and off-site navigation. To ensure that its maps are updated, the company deploys account managers once or twice a month for regular updates.

Eventually, Mr. Angeles targets having real-time updates on the app.

To stay profitable, Duon Wayfinding is looking to provide vouchers and coupons through brand partnerships. This would also keep the app free, he added.

It is also developing “gamification” features to increase user engagement and help promote local brands in a fun and engaging way.

The app is only available for SM North Edsa in Quezon City, as part of its pilot test. As it expands across the Philippine capital, Duon Wayfinding is looking to hit 500,000 users this year.

The company also plans to make the app available for SM and Robinsons Malls outside Metro Manila.

In the medium term, Duon Wayfinding is looking to extend its navigation features in casinos, hospitals, airports, theme parks, hotels and transport hubs.

It is also in talks with several local governments seeking to feature local landmarks and businesses on the app.

Duon Wayfinding can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS devices.