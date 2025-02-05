By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

MOOVR PH, an e-scooter and bicycle-sharing mobile service, expects rider usage to increase by as much as 35% this year as it expands its fleet amid a growing demand for sustainable transport.

“For 2025, we project a 25-35% increase in rider usage, primarily driven by our expanded fleet and improved network coverage, particularly in connecting McKinley West and Bonifacio Global City (BGC),” Carlo Rombano, head of operations at Moovr, said in an e-mail.

Moovr onboarded about 300,000 users last year, bringing the total to 600,000. It mainly serves BGC in Taguig City, the Makati central business district and Filinvest Alabang in Muntinlupa City.

The Philippine startup added 150 e-scooters to its fleet last year, bringing the total to 350, aside from 200 bicycles.

Moovr is bullish about increased awareness of micromobility options as a viable transportation alternative, Mr. Rombano said.

“We are optimistic given the positive experiences and adoption rates we’ve seen in areas like BGC,” he said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “Riders are increasingly recognizing the convenience and sustainability of bikes and e-scooters as viable transport solutions.”

Metro Manila ranked as the most congested metropolitan area in the world, according to the 2023 TomTom Traffic Index.

Moovr seeks to upgrade its fleet with more durable and advanced vehicles, and will launch marketing campaigns to increase public awareness and adoption. Safety also remains a priority for Moovr, Mr. Rombano said.

“Our geofencing technology ensures riders stay within designated zones, away from unsafe or prohibited areas such as highways or high-speed roads.”

The startup also conducts regular maintenance checks on its vehicles, educates riders and works with local governments to identify infrastructure gaps such as the need for dedicated bike lanes.

Part of its key growth opportunities is integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-powered route optimization in its mobile app, he added.

The company also seeks to deepen partnerships with local governments and private developers to create micromobility hubs and align its initiatives with eco-friendly practices.

E-scooters were the most commonly rented vehicle in the Philippines last year, driven by its convenience and compact design. It is also easy to operate both for first-time and regular users, Mr. Rombano said.

Moovr vehicles are rented for 15 to 30 minutes. Its customers are mostly residents, office workers and visitors.

Common reasons for renting two-wheeled vehicles include work commutes, running errands, leisure activities and bridging the “last mile” gap between public transportation and final destinations.

In the future, the company is considering four-wheeled vehicles for its fleet, particularly for group travel, cargo transport and sustainable intercity journeys.

“With growing user engagement and increasing alignment with urban infrastructure, we believe micromobility is on the cusp of broader acceptance and integration into the everyday transport landscape,” Mr. Rombano said.