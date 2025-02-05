CONNECT BY THE PARK, a multi-brand concept store at Alabang Town Center in Muntinlupa City, is helping small businesses sell their products by letting them rent space at a fraction of the cost of a mall retail shop.

“It’s really helping other micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) like me because we all know how expensive it is to rent a space in malls,” Mariel Ortiz-Luis Veluz, founder of Connect by the Park, said in an interview.

Mall operators require upfront payment of a three-month security deposit, three-month advance rent and one-month construction bond, according to property consultant Colliers Philippines.

It added that malls typically charge 5% of gross sales for food and fashion retail tenants and 15% for food court tenants on top of maintenance and air-conditioning fees based on the size of the leased space.

In contrast, tenants can rent retail space that they can afford in Connect by the Park’s 30-square-meter store.

“We start from P2,500 per shelf up to about P35,000 for the whole shop,” Ms. Veluz said. “The big ones usually have a one-year contract, while small renters have a nine-month contract.”

The concept store at Alabang Town Center, which is owned by Ayala Malls, has 20 brand partners now. Clothing, accessories, bags, pre-loved branded shoes, and other locally made products are available in the shop.

“I was able to bring other brands as well in one shop and these are local businesses that I know started during the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.

Ms. Veluz said they also help tenants with marketing, while offering them a shared staff and a web store that offers same-day delivery.

“We added an online shop to fulfill the orders,” she said. “So if someone wants the product immediately, we can ship to them from the Alabang Town Center branch.”

This year, Connect by the Park plans to open another branch with 20 brand partners at another Ayala mall, Ms. Veluz said. “Next, I’m targeting to open a branch in Glorietta.” — Almira Louise S. Martinez