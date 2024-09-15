Malaysia-based startup company Carching launches an application in the Philippines to help drivers earn more through ads installed on the body of cars.

“It’s just doing what they’re supposed to do during the day, and they get paid by utilizing their car,” Carching Chief Operating Officer and co-founder Thalia Bondoc said.

Interview by Almira Martinez

Video editing by Arjale Queral