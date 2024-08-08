The parenting market in the Philippines is underserved, according to parenting platform Edamama, which has been building an online-to-offline retail experience for its target market since its inception in May 2020.

“We really want to be where the customer is, and 90% of retail in the Philippines today is still offline, so our goal is really to build the leading omnichannel in the country,” said Bela Gupta D’Souza, one of Edamama’s founders, in an August 1 interview.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas