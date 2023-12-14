Media company Hepmil Philippines has opened an incubation program to equip its creator network with social commerce skills, given its rise in popularity and monetization opportunities.

The program includes creators forging partnerships with regional e-commerce brands, alongside elevating their content creation strategies, Jel Directo, country manager of Hepmil Creators’ Network, said in an e-mailed press statement to reporters.

“Since this is fast-growing in the local market, we have trained our creators in effective live selling, live streaming, and also affiliate content building,” she added, also noting the massive growth of e-commerce platforms like TikTok Shop.

“With this, we continue to be partners of brands that are first-movers in the bottom funnel creator marketing able to support them as they speed up test-and-learn efforts.”

Shoppertainment is a fast-growing e-commerce opportunity that seeks to entertain and educate consumers to drive sales, which the Boston Consulting Group said is projected to expand to a market value of over $1 trillion by 2025.

Influencers have revolutionized marketing strategies, with brands now embracing them as a major advertising tactic, consumer research and data analytics company Milieu Insight said in a July study.

However, the effectiveness of influencer marketing in driving direct sales is not significant, despite the rising number of influencers and 56% of Southeast Asian survey participants following them, it noted.

Still, influencers’ sponsored content aids brand awareness and plays a pivotal role in the buyer’s journey, it added.

The global market for influencer marketing was valued at $16.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to multiply 12 times to $199.6 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 28.6%, according to Allied Market Research.

Hepmil added Jico Umali (Jiconyo), Pipay Kipay, and Adam Alejo to its Creators’ Network community, aiming to pioneer “communication strategies tailored to engage this new generation of mobile-first consumers,” it said.

“Through organic integration into engaging content, brands can make authentic connections with audiences who want entertainment value,” it added.

Additionally, the company has invested in creating shows such as “Oner Gang,” which tackles local travel, and “Sa Office,” which offers a satirical approach to workplace culture.

Erwin Razon, general manager of digital content platform PGAG under Hepmil Media Group, said these aim to “offer brands a strategic entry point into the evolving realm of digital marketing.”

“We strongly believe in the balance of advertising and entertainment on content, a mindset that allows us to thrive in integrating brand messages seamlessly within our content, while maintaining the authenticity and entertainment that our fans love,” he added. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola