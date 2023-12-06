Gift sets saw the biggest increase in Google queries in the Philippines last Christmas season, according to a report by analytics site Picodi.com, naming them the most sought-after holiday present.

There was a 193% increase in the popularity of gift sets in December 2022, based on queries from the January-November period, followed by cosmetic sets (163%) and gift cards (156%), Picodi’s e-mailed report on Wednesday showed.

Gift sets were also found to be the most popular type of gift globally, with a 510% increase, it added.

“The ranking was created based on the increase in popularity of gift-related Google queries in December 2022 compared to the rest of the year, utilising data collected through Google Trends,” it noted as its methodology for the analytics.

“The list of queries we analysed consists of various gift suggestions, ranging from traditional gifts such as chocolate, toys and cosmetics to modern tech, including smartwatches, smart speakers and air humidifiers,” it added.

Pyjamas (125%) and sweaters (120%) came behind the ranking, trailed by electric kettles (100%), eau de toilette perfumes (91%), massagers (87%), wireless headphones (86%), and thermal mugs (85%), according to Picodi.

It noted some similarities among Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, which saw thermal mugs, gift sets, and gift cards as its most sought-after gifts.

For Singapore, electric grills, scented candles, and gift sets landed on top, it added.

Additionally, the InMobi 2023 Holiday Retail Guide for Advertisers showed that 57% of local holiday shoppers have increased their budgets for online shopping, yet it noted 43% have less than P10,000 in budget.

It added that 35% have a budget of P10,000 to P25,000, 13% can spend P25,000 to P50,000, and 5% eye running through over P50,000. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola