VENTURE capital firm Kaya Founders is planning to invest in 50 to 70 early-stage startups in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries, its managing general director said.

The firm has raised $12 million in a recent funding round.

“We will essentially be continuing what we have been doing over the past two years, but just on a larger scale, with more dry powder to deploy,” Kaya Founders Managing General-Director Paulo Campos III said in an e-mailed reply to questions on June 16.

Kaya Founders was founded in 2021 by Mr. Campos, the former chief executive officer (CEO) of ZALORA Philippines, along with Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng, the president of Summit Media and senior vice-president of JG Summit, and Constantin Robertz, the CEO of Locad and former CEO of Entrego.

It prioritizes startups that leverage technology to address significant issues in the country, added Mr. Campos.

Recent investments have included companies digitizing the food value chain, healthcare solutions that address unmet needs, and solutions that enable the future of work.

The firm, according to Mr. Campos, is sector-agnostic.

“Instead of focusing on a particular sector, we develop strong beliefs based on trends we observe and gaps we identify,” he said.

The company has two upcoming funds aimed at advancing its mission of helping founders achieve scale and impact: the Zero to One Fund, which will focus on accelerating ventures from Day 0, and the One to Ten Fund, which will invest in more mature opportunities showing signs of product-market fit and a path to profitability.

The investment range is expected to be $150,000 to $500,000.

In addition to providing capital, the company offers support in terms of legal services, educational materials, and product development. It also provides startup founders with advice from its partners.

As a venture capital firm, Kaya tracks metrics related to company performance and portfolio value to deliver favorable returns to investors, Mr. Campos said.

However, the firm’s success is determined by evaluating the value it brings to its founders, he told BusinessWorld. “[H]ow we are able to enrich and contribute to the broader tech ecosystem, and whether we are able to advance the goals and values we ultimately stand for — including the digitalization of critical services, job creation, and the economic development of the country at large.” — Patricia B. Mirasol