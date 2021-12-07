BW Insights: Fintech’s Place in the Growth of Cryptocurrencies

In the past years, the use of cryptocurrencies has thrived in the Philippines and is even expected to grow mainstream. Early in 2021, the Statista Global Consumer Survey revealed that the Philippines is the third highest adapter of cryptocurrency, with remittance payments playing a significant role in its widespread use.

As the awareness on cryptocurrency continues to widen, what will the cryptocurrency’s place in the Philippine economy be in the long run?

Join BusinessWorld Insights and experts on a discussion themed “Fintech’s Place in the Growth of Cryptocurrencies.”

This session of #BUSINESSWORLDINSIGHTS is supported by Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines, British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Management Association of the Philippines, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and The Philippine STAR.