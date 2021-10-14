An existing and even worsening issue the world faces during this pandemic is food insecurity. In the country, the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Research Nutrition Institute found out in its rapid nutrition assessment survey last year that more than half of all Filipino families had experienced moderate to severe food insecurity during the crisis. This just stresses the need to ramp up our food systems to make food more accessible across communities and families, and it makes more sense to complement sustainable practices in food to address this important issue.

Join the first part of BusinessWorld Insights’ “Cultivating Sustainability from Farm to Plate” series as experts discuss the topic “Ensuring Resiliency of our Food Systems.”

