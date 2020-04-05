Buy paintings online for a cause

Bid for the Future, the online platform of Salcedo Auctions which raises funds for various causes, has launched its first online exhibition-sale, Little Left to Lose, featuring the paintings of Aldron Anchinges.

“I have been doing art-focused fundraisers since November last year,” Joaquin Antonio Lerma, Bid for the Future project head, told BusinessWorld in an e-mail.

Mr. Anchinges is a self-taught painter from Taytay, Rizal. In 2017, he held his first solo exhibition and was featured in a show titled Asia’s Contemporary Art in Hong Kong. In 2018, he held a one-man show at Pinto Art Museum titled Naynteen Kopong-Kopong.

Mr. Anchinges’ works depict resilience through nature and challenges of the youth with images of masked children. For the ongoing online exhibition-sale, he worked on seven paintings.

“A family friend showed a picture of one of Aldron [Anchinges]’s pieces, and I immediately knew that it would perfectly represent the cause I was trying to support. I got in touch with him, and was happy to learn that he had actually painted an entire collection, which I secured. He sent me photos of each piece as I built the site,” Mr. Lerma said.

A portion of the sales will benefit of Philippine General Hospital (PGH)’s Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Clinic which looks after underprivileged child cancer patients.









“It was a fortunate coincidence that the cause I wanted to support matched the essence of the artworks that Aldron [Anchinges] had completed at the time,” he added.

Two paintings have already been sold since the sale’s launch on April 2.

Salcedo Auctions’ Important Philippine Art Sale, which was held on March 14, sold Justin Nuyda landscape paintings for the benefit of Kythe Foundation which raised P7.75 million.

For inquiries, e-mail @bidforthefuture.orginfo. Visit the gallery at https://bidforthefuture.org/aldronxpgh/. – Michelle Anne P. Soliman

















