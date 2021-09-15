BusinessWorld Editor-in-Chief (EIC) Wilfredo G. Reyes welcomed participants at the Management Association of the Philippines’ (MAP) 2021 International CEO Conference held yesterday, via Zoom. Citing the timeliness of the conference’s theme “Hindsights, Insights, Foresights: The Future in the Present Tense,” he reiterated how the COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizations to think hard about advancing amid recent disruptions. BusinessWorld is a co-presentor of the MAP 2021 International CEO Conference.