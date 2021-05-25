BusinessWorld Virtual Economic Forum opens today

THE two-day BusinessWorld Virtual Economic Forum 2021 Special Edition starts today with the theme of “The Digital Economy PH: Towards a Faster Economic Recovery.”

The forum, which runs until May 27, gathers top business leaders, government officials and experts to discuss how the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has accelerated the country’s digital transformation and what steps are needed to support its full transition into a “digital economy.”

The lineup of high-caliber speakers is led by Fernando Zobel de Ayala, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Ayala Corp., who will deliver a keynote speech on the topic “Accelerated by the Pandemic: Digital Transformation as the Way Forward” today.

On May 27, the forum’s keynote speakers are Bernadette Nacario, country director of Google Philippines, who will tackle “The Emerging New Economy: New Skills, Jobs, and Business Tools”; and Kais Marzouki, chairman and CEO of Nestlé Philippines, who will discuss “From Brown to Green Economy: Is the Philippines Ready?”

The forum will feature in-depth panel discussions and fireside chats moderated by BusinessWorld editors and reporters.

Topics for panel discussions are “Digital Transformation for a Better Normal” and “Bridging the Digital Divide” for Day 1; and “A Blueprint for the Hybrid Office: How Workplaces Will Evolve,” and “Effective Convergence of Physical & Digital: The Omni-Channel Retail Experience” for Day 2.

There will also be fireside chats on Day 1 with Karrie C. Ilagan, managing director of Cisco Philippines, on “Building the Foundation of Digital Resilience”; with Rosemarie G. Edillon, undersecretary for national development policy and planning at the National Economic and Development Authority, on “Digitalizing the Philippine Economy Now”; and with Mamerto E. Tangonan, deputy governor for payments and currency management sector at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, on “The Philippines’ Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap.”

Fireside chats on Day 2 feature “Building Brands through Sustainability and Purpose” with Mark Tom Q. Mulingbayan, Manila Water Co. chief sustainability officer; and “Helping SMEs Survive and Thrive through Digital Tools: An APEC Perspective” with Denis Hew, director of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Policy Support Unit.

Attendees will have access to a virtual plenary hall, virtual exhibits, and a networking lounge.

All paying attendees will receive a free copy of the latest issue of BusinessWorld In-Depth digital magazine. Premium attendees will also get a free printed copy of the latest BusinessWorld Top 1000 Corporations in the Philippines magazine.

