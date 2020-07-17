BusinessWorld tackles leadership and resilience in online anniversary special

BUSINESSWORLD kicks off on Monday, July 20, a week of daily online interviews with global experts and industry leaders aimed at providing viewers with tips to survive and perform amid economic shocks which the pandemic has unleashed.

Titled: “A Time for Leadership and Resilience,” the BusinessWorld One-on-One online interview series forms part of the publication’s multimedia report, themed: “The Road to Recovery,” to mark its 33rd anniversary.

The multimedia report reflects BusinessWorld’s commitment to maximize all available content delivery channels, especially amid the pandemic.

The interviews will be posted on BusinessWorld’s and The Philippine STAR’s Facebook pages at 11 a.m. from July 20 to July 24.

Leaders of businesses and other organizations in the Philippines have been grappling with the impact of what is said to be one of the world’s longest lockdowns, an expected recession and one of the biggest daily increases in infections in Southeast Asia, seeking playbooks to help them navigate a fast-changing landscape of challenges.

The series begins on Monday and Tuesday with Joo-Ok Lee, head of Asia-Pacific regional agenda at the World Economic Forum, and Emmanuel P. Maceda, worldwide managing partner of Bain & Company, respectively, who will discuss their observations on what countries, companies and organizations have been undergoing since the year began; what conditions could look like in the months ahead; as well as what is needed to not only survive but also to emerge from the crisis in a better competitive position. Mr. Lee is in charge of the Forum’s collaboration with governments and public sector stakeholders on various issues in Asia and the Pacific, as well as organizing the Forum’s flagship meeting in Southeast Asia. Mr. Maceda, who assumed his post two years ago as Bain’s first Asian global chief, has spent decades working with large corporate transformations involving strategy, growth, cost reduction, performance improvement and boosting organizational effectiveness.

These discussions will be followed by the view from the ground, as three Philippine business leaders discuss how their companies have been adapting to fast-changing operating conditions.

Manuel V. Pangilinan — chairman of infrastructure-focused Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and PLDT, Inc., where he is also president and chief executive officer (CEO), as well as managing director and CEO of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Company Ltd. — will zero in on specific fields where his group sees opportunities to grow while addressing the development gaps laid bare by the current economic crisis.

Nina D. Aguas, executive chairman of The Insular Life Assurance Company Ltd. (InLife), will discuss how the pandemic and its economic shocks have affected the insurance industry and how her company has moved to ensure resilience while continuing to serve its market.

Ernest L. Cu, CEO of Globe Telecom, Inc., will discuss how the pandemic has affected the telco and its plans and how it is moving to build resilience while meeting the expected increased demand for digital services under the “new normal.”

BusinessWorld One-On-One online interview series is made possible by BDO Unibank, Inc.; Manila Electric Co.; PLDT; Smart Communications, Inc.; Globe and San Miguel Corp. in partnership with Ayala Corp.; Ayala Land, Inc.; InLife; J&T Express; Metro Pacific; MG Philippines; Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp.’s Strada Athlete; PayMaya Philippines, Inc.; UDENNA Corp. and Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.; with the support of the Management Association of the Philippines, Asia Society Philippines, Olern and The Philippine STAR.









