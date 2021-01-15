BusinessWorld One-on-One: Philippine Business Outlook 2021

Without a doubt, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has left the economy on its deepest slump. However, experts projected that the worst might be over and 2021 will be a year of economic recovery for the Philippines. Listen as the country’s chief monetary authority shares his key realizations and lessons learned nearly a year into the pandemic in BusinessWorld One-on-One, themed “Philippine BusinessOutlook 2021: Towards a More Resilient and Sustainable Economy”, with Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin E. Diokno and BusinessWorld Editor-in-Chief Wilfredo G. Reyes. #BWOneOnOne is supported by the Management Association of the Philippines, Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines, and The Philippine STAR.

