BusinessWorld launches online forum series

TO give a better perspective on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and to help prepare for recovery, BusinessWorld, the Philippines’ premier business daily, will be holding an online forum series starting April 29.

BUSINESSWORLD INSIGHTS will engage high-caliber speakers and experts in an intelligent online discussion on today’s most relevant issues, moderated by BusinessWorld editors.

The online forum, scheduled every Wednesday at 11 a.m., will be shown live on the Facebook pages of BusinessWorld and The Philippine STAR. It will also be uploaded to BusinessWorld’s website (www.bworldonline.com).

The first phase of BUSINESSWORLD INSIGHTS will focus on the theme “Laying Out the Macro Scenario for Businesses Amid COVID-19,” with three sessions tackling the pandemic’s impact on the economy; the so-called “new normal” for businesses; and opportunities for stock market investors.

Scheduled on April 29, “Assessing the Coronavirus Pandemic’s Impact on the Philippine Economy” will be the first session. The confirmed speakers are Souleymane Coulibaly, World Bank lead economist and program leader; Calixto Chikiamco, Foundation for Economic Freedom president; and Amb. Benedicto V. Yujuico, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry president. Another invited speaker is Finance Undersecretary Gil S. Beltran. It will be moderated by Wilfredo G. Reyes, BusinessWorld editor-in-chief.

The second session, “Understanding the ‘New Normal’ for Businesses after the COVID Crisis,” will be held on May 6 and discuss how companies can do business in a post-COVID-19 society by understanding its social, health, and economic impact. Confirmed speakers are Dr. Raul Destura, Philippine Genome Center deputy executive director; and Anthony Oundjian, Boston Consulting Group managing director and senior partner. Another invited speaker is Dr. Nicole Curato of University of Canberra. It will be moderated by Santiago Jose J. Arnaiz, BusinessWorld’s SparkUp editor.

The third session, “COVID-19 and The Philippine Stock Market: Uncertainties and Opportunities,” is scheduled on May 13 and will cover the impact of the coronavirus on financial markets and how investors can take advantage of market opportunities. Among the confirmed speakers are April Lee-Tan, COL Financial Group head of research; and Jun Calaycay, PhilStocks Financial, Inc. vice-president and head of research and traditional sales. Another invited speaker is Ramon S. Monzon, Philippine Stock Exchange president and CEO. It will be moderated by Leo Jaymar G. Uy, BusinessWorld head of research.

BUSINESSWORLD INSIGHTS: An Online Forum Series is made possible by eLearning Platform partner Olern; partner organizations Management Association of the Philippines and Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and media partner, The Philippine STAR.

For more information, contact Shai Cordero at 09979954734 or smcordero@bworldonline.com.


















