BusinessWorld Insights to uncover lessons from pandemic

THE Philippine business environment is now almost unrecognizable after over two months of lockdown due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic (COVID-19). Businesses are adapting to a “new normal,” despite disruptions in supply chains, new consumer norms and a growing reliance on digital technology. It is the job of leaders and visionaries to blend the tried-and-true conventions of the past with the lessons learned from this challenging period.

BusinessWorld, the country’s premier business daily, is continuing its weekly BUSINESSWORLD INSIGHTS online forum series starting May 27. The second phase will highlight the lessons to be learned from the impact of COVID-19 on key sectors such as retail, logistics and e-commerce; healthcare and welfare system; and labor market and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The online forum series seeks to give a comprehensive look at the economic fallout and help the country prepare for post-COVID-19 recovery by gathering high-caliber speakers and experts for an intelligent online discussion, moderated by BusinessWorld’s veteran editors.

The theme of BUSINESSWORLD INSIGHTS’ second phase is “Winning the Fight: COVID-19 Lessons,” with the following sessions: “Beyond Survival: Charting the Path to Business Recovery” on May 27; “Improving the Country’s Healthcare and Welfare System” on June 3; and “Focusing on the Value of the Labor Market and MSMEs” on June 10.

The May 27 session will cover the pandemic’s impact on key industries such as manufacturing, retail and logistics, and how companies are planning to bounce back and grow further.

Confirmed speakers include Simon Wintels, partner at McKinsey Singapore; Gary De Ocampo, chief executive officer of Kantar Philippines; Nicky Gozon, director of Entrego Express Corporation; and Winn Everhart, president and general manager of Coca-Cola Philippines. Another invited speaker is Gil Genio, chief technology and information officer and chief strategy officer of Globe Telecom.

The second session on June 3 will discuss issues surrounding the beleaguered healthcare system, while the third leg on June 10 will reevaluate the value of the Philippine labor market and MSMEs.

The online forum series is scheduled every Wednesday at 11 a.m. and streamed live and free on the Facebook pages of BusinessWorld and The Philippine STAR. It will also be uploaded on BusinessWorld’s website (www.bworldonline.com) and YouTube account.

BUSINESSWORLD INSIGHTS: An Online Forum Series is made possible by sponsors SM, United Laboratories, Globe Telecom and Entrego Express Corp.; eLearning platform partner Olern; partner organizations Management Association of the Philippines, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Philippine Association of National Advertisers, Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines; and media partner The Philippine STAR.

For more information, contact Shai Cordero at 09979954734 or smcordero@bworldonline.com.









