Learn how to protect yourselves against diabetes in BusinessWorld Insights with the theme, “Don’t Let Diabetes Break Your Heart this World Heart Day” with Dr. Gilbert C. Vilela, vice-president of the Philippine Heart Association; Dr. Michael Villa, vice-president of the Philippine Society of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism; and Cihan Serdar Kizilcik, vice-president and general manager of Novo Nordisk Philippines.