Watch the final session of BusinessWorld Insights: A Three-part Online Forum Series presented by PayMaya and the USAID E-PESO Project, as experts and LGU leaders discuss the theme, “Creating Digital Ecosystems to Jumpstart Local Economies”.

This online event is supported by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP), the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), and the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP).