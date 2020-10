Watch #BUSINESSWORLDINSIGHTS: An Online Forum Series on Connectivity with the theme, “A Connected Nation: State of Internet Connectivity in the Philippines,” with panelists Senator Grace Poe, DICT Deputy Spokesperson Atty. Adrian Echaus, Globe Telecom Chief Technology and Information Officer Gil Genio, and PLDT-Smart SVP for Network Planning and Engineering Mario Tamayo, moderated by BusinessWorld Editor-in-Chief Wilfredo G. Reyes.