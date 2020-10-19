BusinessWorld Economic Forum goes online

BUSINESSWORLD, the country’s leading business newspaper, will gather over 40 local and international speakers at its annual flagship and award-winning event, the BusinessWorld Economic Forum, to discuss the great economic reset and the future in a post-coronavirus era.

The BusinessWorld Virtual Economic Forum, scheduled on Nov. 25 to 26, 2020, focuses on the theme — “Forecast 2021: ReBoot. ReThink. ReShape.” The two-day online forum will feature keynote speeches, conversation panels, fireside chats, breakout sessions, “ask the expert” talks, virtual exhibits, and business networking opportunities.

Invited keynote speakers are Borge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, who will talk about the “Great Reset”; Dr. Bernardo Mariano, Jr., chief information officer of the World Health Organization, who will tackle “Accelerating Healthcare Reforms and Innovations”; Ndiame Diop, country director for Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand of the World Bank, who will discuss “What Lies Ahead: Economic Growth Prospects”; and Kelly Bird, country director of the Asian Development Bank, who will talk about “Innovation in the Time of COVID.”

Top global leaders and business executives will lend their perspectives in The Conversation Panel – Responding to the Pandemic; and The CEO Panel – Valuable Leadership and the Country’s Road to Recovery.

The forum will also feature fireside chats with prominent experts and corporate leaders, including Jean-Antoine Zinsou, country manager of Sanofi Pasteur Philippines; Cezar P. Consing, president and CEO of Bank of the Philippine Islands; Felino A. Palafox, Jr., principal architect-urban planner of Palafox Associates; Francisco G. Dakila, Jr., deputy governor, Monetary and Economics Sector of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas; James Matti, head of Willis Towers Watson Philippines; and Satish Shankar, regional managing partner of Bain & Company Asia Pacific.

In various breakout sessions, industry leaders will share their outlook on travel and tourism; e-commerce and logistics; marketing; IT and cybersecurity; transportation; agriculture; digital transformation; and digital payments in a post-COVID era.

“Ask the Expert” sessions will feature Kristine Romano, managing partner of McKinsey & Company, Philippines; and Anthony Oundjian, managing director and senior partner of Boston Consulting Group.

Held annually since 2016, the BusinessWorld Economic Forum serves as a platform for industry leaders and key figures in the society to tackle key issues and challenges affecting the country.

BusinessWorld Virtual Economic Forum is presented by BusinessWorld Publishing Corp., with co-presentor LT Group, Inc.; gold sponsors BDO, San Miguel Corp., SM Investments Corp.; silver sponsors Alveo and Meralco; and bronze sponsors Ayala Corp., First Gen Corp., and SGV & Co.

The event is open to BusinessWorld subscribers, readers, and the public. To register and for more information about the program and the access passes available, visit www.bworldonline.com/BWVirtualEcoForum. Attendees can get free or discounted copies of the latest digital issues of BusinessWorld In-Depth.

For inquiries and sponsorship opportunities, call BusinessWorld marketing at 8535-9901 or e-mail to marcom@bworldonline.com.