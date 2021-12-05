THE LOCAL Water Utilities Administration broke ground last week for the construction of a bulk water facility that will cover Marawi’s central area, the rehabilitation task force managing the war-torn city’s rehabilitation announced over the weekend.

The Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) said the project will supply five million liters of potable water within the area most devastated during the five-month heavy gun battle between government forces and local extremist groups in 2017.

Meanwhile, Housing Secretary and TFBM Chair Eduardo D. Del Rosario said he remains confident of completing most of the other major infrastructure projects in the city before the end of the Duterte administration despite delays due to incessant rains in the past months.

“I am certain that we can finish at least 95% of all major infra projects by June 2022, and I can assure everyone that the few remaining projects will surely be completed because they are already funded and for implementation by the concerned agencies,” he said during a visit to the city on Dec. 1.

Among these projects are new roads, schools, permanent shelters, the Marawi City Jail, Rizal Park inside the battle’s ground zero, School of Living Traditions, and Marawi Museum.

Other public structures under construction are the Marawi Convention Center, Grand Padian Market, Sarimanok Sports Complex, Lake Promenade, and the Marawi Peace Memorial.