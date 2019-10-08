Bukidnon official opposes sugar import liberalization

A PROVINCIAL board member of Bukidnon has published a proposed resolution stating opposition to the liberalization of sugar importation. “As it is hereby resolved, appealing to President Rodrigo R. Duterte to disallow the planned liberalization of the importation of sugar by the Department of Finance,” Board Member Nemesio B. Beltran said in the Proposed Resolution No. 89-2019. He noted that the province’s milling districts have a total of 11,395 sugarcane farmers, 72.40% of whom are farming less than five hectares each. “Any disruption in sugar farming or cessation in mill operations will severely and negatively affect the livelihood of farmers and workers,” Mr. Beltran said. “More than 100,000 people in Bukidnon will be directly affected if the unregulated sugar importation will be allowed,” he added. Government data show that in the second quarter of the year, sugarcane production decreased 59.6% to 2.61 million metric tons (MMT), year-on-year. The largest producer was Western Visayas with 1.44 MMT or 55% of total production, followed by Northern Mindanao, where Bukidnon is located, which contributed 14.9%, and the Central Visayas with 13.4%. The Department of Finance on Sept. 27 formally proposed import liberalization for the sugar industry, which is similar on the opening up of the rice industry. — Vincent Mariel P. Galang