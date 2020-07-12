Bubble setup

Complaints started making their way to social media as soon as players arrived at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. And, as usual, the discussions bordered on the flippant. The packed meals, while elaborate, were compared to those served in airlines, or even in the ill-fated Fyre Festival. Needless to say, the criticisms bordered on unfair, what with the situation improving drastically after they cleared quarantine. In fact, notwithstanding the musings of such notables as the Sixers’ Joel Embiid, the Lakers’ JR Smith, and the Rockets’ Ben McLemore, they were nowhere near subjected to what the Lakers’ Rajon Rondo described as a “Motel 6” experience.

There is reason to contend that those in the National Basketball Association bubble environment will be pampered. The league will be spending nine figures just to allow it to finish its season under extraordinary circumstances, with much of its outlays geared towards making them as comfortable as possible. Literally at their beck and call is a commercial kitchen headed by executive chef Shawn Loving. And, as if it isn’t enough, they likewise have the luxury of ordering from Del Frisco’s, Joe’s Crab Shack, Morton’s, The Oceanaire, Palm, and Saltgrass, in which Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has stakes.

Meanwhile, the players all got to bring their own gadgets and playthings with them, part and peace of making them feel as much at home as possible throughout their remainder of the regular season and playoffs. Make no mistake: The going will be tough. They’re being asked to perform at peak physical levels following a lengthy break, and while in a situation that is also emotionally and mentally taxing. In many ways, the competition will be at least as challenging as any other, and not just because of the lingering threat of the novel coronavirus.

The bottom line is clear: The champions will have gone through the wringer, and any asterisk to their achievement will underscore and not undermine it. The players will be trying their hardest under a cloud of uncertainty that threatens not merely their livelihood, but their life. And they’re competing because they’re also on a mission to further causes beyond the court. No interest could be more paramount.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and Human Resources management, corporate communications, and business development.










