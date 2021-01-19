BSP chief on medical leave after ‘minor’ head accident

BANGKO SENTRAL ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin E. Diokno is on leave after undergoing a medical procedure after a “minor” head accident.

In a statement, the BSP said Mr. Diokno designated Deputy Governor Francisco G. Dakila, Jr. as the officer-in-charge as he recovers from the medical procedure on Sunday.

“The governor is on medical leave after undergoing a successful procedure to address a blood clot caused by a minor head accident,” the BSP said.

Mr. Diokno is expected to be discharged from the hospital in four to five days, and subsequently return to work.

The BSP said the prognosis for Mr. Diokno’s complete recovery is “very good,” because he was awake and able to converse for an hour after the procedure.

In a message to the Monetary Board, Mr. Diokno said: “The procedure went well and I’m now on my way to recovery.”

As deputy governor, Mr. Dakila heads the central bank’s Monetary and Economics Sector which mainly deals with activities and operations related to monetary policies and managing inflation. — L.W.T. Noble