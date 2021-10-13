BROOKLYN Nets’ Kyrie Irving will not be allowed to play or practice with the team until he is “eligible to be a full participant,” the National Basketball Association (NBA) franchise said on Tuesday amid the continuing fallout over the guard’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination status.

Irving, who refused to reveal his vaccination status, was forced to sit out the Nets’ first pre-season home game last week against the Milwaukee Bucks as he was listed as “ineligible” by the team.

A New York City mandate requires proof of at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to enter large indoor spaces such as gyms.

“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant,” Nets’ general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

“Kyrie has made a personal choice and we respect his individual right to choose.

“Currently, the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.”

The Nets begin their regular season on the road with games against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers before their first home game at against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 24. — Reuters