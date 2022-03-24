Britain-Ireland, Russia, Turkey interested in hosting Euro 2028 — UEFA

THE Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has received declarations of interest from Britain and Ireland, Russia and Turkey to host the European Championship in 2028, the governing body said on Wednesday.

Russia and Turkey have declared their interest in hosting Euro 2032, UEFA added, and Italy has also announced its intention to bid for that tournament.

Governing bodies FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russian clubs and national teams from international competition — pending an appeal by the Russian Football Union (RFU) to the Court of Arbitration of Sport — following its invasion of Ukraine.

“The UEFA Executive Committee will remain on standby to convene further extraordinary meetings, on a regular ongoing basis where required — in addition to its already-scheduled meetings of 7 April and 10 May — to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary, including in light of the declaration of interest expressed by the Russian Football Union for hosting the UEFA EURO,” a UEFA spokesperson said. — Reuters