Never miss a beautiful moment

vivo V21 is the brand’s latest and trendiest selfie smartphone yet.

A boon for millennials and Gen Zs, the vivo V21 creates clear and colorful selfies for every picture-perfect moment.

vivo’s newest smartphone series turns the Internet into frenzy with its fashion-forward style.

Bringing you closer to you. The vivo V21 5G in Sunset Dazzle features a beautiful design that is as handy as it is fine-looking.

With the situation people are all in, many have found different ways to cope. Some have turned to cooking, some found solace in working out, while others had a heightened appreciation for simple, yet fun things — like taking selfies!

Selfies, after all, is a form of self-presentation and expression. This is why many young people place their confidence in smartphones that deliver superb photography features.

vivo, a top global brand in innovative smartphones, is set to release a new line of products that can give the best selfie results. The vivo V21 series fuses fun photography, trendy features, and smooth performance, all in one ultra-sleek design.

With this latest series from vivo, the selfie-generation can find a friendly companion in a device that captures and complements their best looks. With every selfie taken on this consumer-oriented phone, millennials and Gen Zs can be closer to their real selves as they express their uniqueness through creative, high-quality selfies.

