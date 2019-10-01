Bria offers easy-on-the-pocket homes

MASS housing developer Bria Homes is ramping up its expansion in the country, banking on its winning formula of combining affordability and superior quality.

“Bria not only offers superior-quality contemporary homes — it also ensures that every Filipino, whether blue collar workers, young entrepreneurs, new professionals, and small and big families, can have a home to call their own,” the company said in a statement.

Bria offers house-and-lot packages and condominium units, in a range of designs and sizes. These include row houses (Elena and Airene); 2-storey townhouses (Angeli Duplex, Bettina, Angelique, Angeli); duplex (Angeli and Alecza); and 2-storey single firewall (Angeli Single Firewall). For its condominium projects, it offers studio and combined units.

Bria communities all have guarded gates, perimeter fences, and recreational facilities such as basketball courts.

The unit of listed Golden Bria Holdings, Inc. has over 50 housing projects covering 700 hectares in more than 40 towns and cities around the country.