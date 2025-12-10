NET INFLOWS of foreign direct investments (FDI) into the Philippines plunged to their lowest level in over five years in September, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Wednesday.

Based on preliminary central bank data, FDI net inflows fell by 25.8% to $320 million in September from $432 million a year ago.

This marked the lowest monthly FDI inflow in more than five years or since the $313.79 million recorded in April 2020.

Month on month, inflows sank by 60.62% from $514 million in August.

For the first nine months of 2025, FDIs dropped by 22.2% to $5.537 billion from $7.118 billion a year ago.

The BSP expects net inflows of FDI to reach $7.5 billion by year-end. — Katherine K. Chan