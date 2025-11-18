Visa, in collaboration with FinTech Alliance.ph and Google, on Tuesday officially launched Google Wallet and Google Pay in the Philippines.

In a statement, Visa said its cardholders now add their Visa debit or credit cards to Google Wallet and pay using Google Pay.

Visa card holders can now tap to pay using their Android devices at contactless-enabled terminals with no need for a physical card. It also works for online and in-app purchases.

The service is now available in the Philippines through seven partner issuers: China Banking Corp., EastWest Banking Corp., GoTyme Bank, Maya Bank, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., Union Bank of the Philippines, Inc., and Wise.

“Google Pay amplifies the benefits of Visa for consumers, businesses, and our banking partners. As a trusted payment solution used worldwide, it is now available in the Philippines, bringing speed and security to every transaction,” Jeffrey Navarro, Visa country manager for the Philippines, said in a statement.

“Each payment is protected by Visa’s network token – a unique, one-time digital code that can help prevent fraud while ensuring a seamless experience,” he added.

Under the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) guidance, Google Pay is classified as a technology service provider, as it does not hold consumer funds but links to Visa credit, debit, or prepaid cards. – Aaron Michael C. Sy