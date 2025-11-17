Home Breaking News Philippine auto sales flat in October as passenger car sales slide
Philippine automotive sales were flat year on year in October amid a decline in demand for passenger cars, an industry report showed.
A joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed new vehicle sales increased by 0.03% or 11 units to 40,014 in October from 40,003 units in the same month a year ago.
Month on month, vehicle sales went up by 5.2% from 38,029 units sold in September.
In October, passenger car sales slumped by 18.8% to 8,155 from 10,044 units sold in the same month in 2024.
Month on month, sales went up by 2.6% from 7,948 units sold in September.
Meanwhile, sales of commercial vehicles, which accounted for 79.62% of October sales, jumped by 6.3% to 31,859 from 29,959 units a year ago.
Month on month, commercial vehicle sales increased by 5.9% from 30,081 units in September.
The sales in October brought the total new vehicle sales in the first ten months to 383,424, 0.2% lower than the 384,310 units sold in the same period a year ago. — Justine Irish D. Tabile