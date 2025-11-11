The House of Representatives will jumpstart discussions on a long-sought anti-dynasty bill and pass a measure institutionalizing a corruption probe body for public works before year-end, Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III said on Tuesday, as lawmakers convene for the final leg of the 2025 congressional session.

He said the measures are intended to reform governance in the country, as public trust in the government continues to erode amid widespread outcry over the flood control controversy that has gripped the Southeast Asian nation.

“In the face of reports of corruption and ghost projects, anger is not enough. We need solutions,” he told the House floor in Filipino.

The Philippines is grappling with a scandal involving flood control structures that has struck a chord with Filipinos due to the scale of the alleged fraud and the shock over how politicians and contractors colluded to siphon off billions of pesos from public works widely seen as essential in the flood-prone nation.

The House Speaker said the chamber will begin talks on an anti-dynasty bill, a measure mandated by the 1987 Constitution but was never enforced due to the lack of enabling law.

“It is time to confront an issue enshrined in our Constitution: the implementation of a law against political dynasties,” said Mr. Dy, who hails from a prominent political family in the northern Philippines.

Mr. Dy’s asset disclosure document listed 16 relatives in government service, including a nephew serving as Philippine Ambassador to Switzerland. His son, daughter-in-law, and another nephew currently hold mayoral posts in cities and municipalities across Isabela province, where his family maintains political influence.

Public office in the Philippines has often been treated like heirlooms, being passed down from parents to children and even grandchildren that has entrenched families in the political system across generations and regions.

“The aim of this is not to hinder anyone, but to broaden opportunities for more Filipinos to serve and participate in government,” said Mr. Dy.

The House Speaker also said congressmen will swiftly pass a bill to institutionalize the Independent Commission for Infrastructure, pledging “zero delays” in its approval as Filipinos “have zero tolerance for corruption.”

“Our directive here is also clear: We will pass this before we adjourn this December,” he said.

Lawmakers have six weeks to approve pending bills before Congress adjourns for the year. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio