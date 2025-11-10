Severe life-threatening winds are still expected in many areas of Luzon as Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 remains hoisted amid the effects of Typhoon Fung-Wong, locally known as Uwan, according to the state weather bureau.

The areas affected include the western portion of Nueva Vizcaya, the western portion of Mountain Province, the southern portion of Abra, the western portion of Ifugao, Benguet, and the central and southern portions of Ilocos Sur, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 8:00 a.m. advisory.

Signal No. 3, where moderate to significant life-threatening winds are expected, is raised over more areas, including the western portion of Isabela, the southern portion of Apayao, Kalinga, the rest of Ifugao, the rest of Abra, the rest of Mountain Province, the northwestern portion of Quirino, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte, and the rest of Ilocos Sur.

It is likewise in effect over the rest of Pangasinan, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the northern portion of Nueva Ecija, the northern and central portions of Tarlac, and the northern portion of Zambales.

Meanwhile, minor to moderate life-threatening winds are expected in more than a dozen areas as Signal No. 2 is also hoisted, including Cagayan (including the Babuyan Islands), the rest of Isabela, the rest of Quirino, the rest of Apayao, the rest of Ilocos Norte, Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Tarlac, and the rest of Zambales.

The same wind signal is also in effect over Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, the northern and central portions of Quezon including the Polillo Islands, Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, the northern portion of Marinduque, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (including the Lubang Islands), and the western portion of Camarines Norte.

Signal No. 1, where minimal to minor life-threatening winds are expected, is raised over parts of Luzon, including Batanes, the northern portion of Palawan including the Calamian and Cuyo Islands, the rest of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, the western and central portions of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Romblon, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Quezon, and the rest of Marinduque.

In the Visayas, Signal No. 1 is also in effect over the northwestern portion of Northern Samar, the northern portion of Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, and the northern and central portions of Antique including the Caluya Islands. — Edg Adrian A. Eva