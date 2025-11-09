The state weather bureau on Sunday morning raised tropical cyclone wind signal No. 5 over Catanduanes and nearby areas as Super Typhoon Fung Wong, known locally as Uwan, intensified further, unleashing life-threatening winds and torrential rains as it barreled toward Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 8 a.m. bulletin, also placed Polillo Islands, the northern portion of Camarines Norte and eastern portion of Camarines Sur under Signal No. 5.

Surrounding provinces, including Albay, Quezon, and parts of Bicol, remain under Signal No. 4, facing winds up to 184 kph.

Metro Manila, central Luzon, and large swaths of Northern Luzon are under lower signals but remain at risk of storm-force winds, heavy rains, and coastal flooding as Uwan approaches.

Uwan was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts reaching 230 kph, making it one of the most powerful storms to hit the country this year.

The system was last located 125 kilometers east-northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, moving west-northwest at 25 kph.

The super typhoon is expected to make landfall over Aurora province late on Sunday or early on Monday, possibly at peak intensity, before weakening as it crosses Northern Luzon’s mountainous terrain.

PAGASA warned that “life-threatening conditions” are already being felt in Catanduanes, with widespread damage to homes, power lines, and trees likely.

It added heavy rainfall, storm surges, and strong gusts could persist even in areas outside the storm’s direct path.

Local government units also suspended classes for Monday, Nov. 10, in anticipation of the impact of Uwan.

The Philippines—one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries—faces around 20 tropical cyclones each year.

Uwan comes as authorities continue relief efforts for areas still recovering from Typhoon Kalmaegi (Tino), which caused deadly flash floods in the Visayas and Mindanao earlier this month.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. last Thursday placed the country under a state of calamity to allow for the easier disbursement of funds. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana