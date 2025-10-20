Several major apps, including Canva, Snapchat, and Roblox, went down on Monday due to an outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s cloud computing unit.

AWS said the outage was caused by issues with DNS resolution for the DynamoDB API endpoint in its US-EAST-1 region, affecting multiple services globally.

“We are working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery and recommend customers continue to retry any failed requests,” AWS said in a statement.

The disruption also affected other AWS services that depend on the US-EAST-1 region, including AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) updates, which manage user access and permissions, and DynamoDB Global tables, which allow databases to sync across regions for apps worldwide.

Some locally used apps, including Canva, reported receiving multiple complaints of increased error rates, noting that the issues originated from their cloud provider. The design platform said it is working closely with the provider to restore full access as quickly as possible. — Edg Adrian A. Eva