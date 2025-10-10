By Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio, reporter

The House of Representatives on Friday approved on second reading the proposed P6.793-trillion national budget for 2026, boosting funding for education, health and agriculture in a push to strengthen human capital development.

Congressmen approved the record spending bill via a voice vote, including increased allocations to the Education, Health and Agriculture departments — funding that were originally intended for the Public Works department but later scrapped over corruption concerns.

“I think this is a refreshing break from those controversial projects,” Deputy Speaker and Antipolo Rep. Ronaldo V. Puno told BusinessWorld in an interview before the spending plan’s approval. “That’s a positive shift from this year’s budget.”

“We were able to allocate the corresponding budget for the creation of new hospitals and fund livelihood assistance programs,” he added.

Lawmakers approved the spending plan after 58 days of committee and plenary meetings, a process prolonged by heightened scrutiny amid a widening flood-control scandal in a country prone to flooding.

Final approval is set for Oct. 13.

Congressmen adopted a substitute bill reflecting the proposed changes finalized by a select committee of lawmakers, allowing the chamber to swiftly transpose the amendments to House Bill No. 4058, the budget bill, without taking much time.

The House sub-committee on Budget Amendments Review sought increases in the Education department’s allocation for new classrooms by P35 billion to P63.05 billion.

Lawmakers also added P3.2 billion for the Health department’s construction of clinics and public health centers.

The subpanel kept the P60-billion subsidy for the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) in its final budget revisions, but lawmakers added a provision requiring the state health insurer to disclose how the funds are disbursed and use no later than June 30, 2026.

Congressmen increased the Department of Agriculture’s farm-to-market road projects by 86% to P16.78 billion. They also hiked funding for farmers’ financial aid to P10 billion from P7 billion.

Minority lawmakers proposed several changes to the spending plan, including increases to social welfare funding and adjustments to unprogrammed appropriations, but only the cut in the Office of the Vice-President’s budget was approved.

The House adopted a proposal by Deputy Minority Leader and Party-list Rep. Leila M. de Lima to reduce Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio’s budget to P733.2 million from P902 million, mirroring a cut made during last year’s deliberations.

The House minority bloc earlier signaled their intent to reduce the allocation after Ms. Duterte’s absence during plenary debates on her agency’s budget.

“The Vice-President has repeatedly disrespected us,” Ms. de Lima told the floor. “This budget cut is about discipline, not demolition.”

The Office of the Vice-President did not immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comment.