A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck offshore of Davao Oriental on Friday morning, prompting a tsunami alert in the province and nearby areas, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The strong tremor occurred at 9:43 A.M., with its epicenter located 62 kilometers southeast of Davao Oriental at a depth of 10 kilometers, based on a PHIVOLCS bulletin

Residents in coastal areas of Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental are strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher ground or move farther inland.

PHIVOLCS warned that aftershocks and structural damage are expected following the quake. – Edg Adrian A. Eva