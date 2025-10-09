Tropical Cyclone Nakri entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday afternoon and has been locally named Tropical Storm Quedan, according to the state weather bureau.

In its bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that Nakri entered PAR at 12:40 p.m.

It is the 17th tropical cyclone to form in 2025 and the first to enter PAR in October.

PAGASA is set to release a tropical cyclone bulletin at 5:00 p.m., which usually contains details about the storm’s strength, location, and potential effects.

In its earlier 10:00 a.m. bulletin, when it was still outside PAR, PAGASA said Tropical Storm Nakri was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph. –- Edg Adrian A. Eva