A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck La Union on Thursday morning and was felt in the province and nearby areas, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The tremor’s epicenter was located about two kilometers north-northeast of Pugo town, La Union, and occurred at 10:30 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers.

PHIVOLCS said the earthquake was felt in several areas in Luzon, with Intensity V reported in Baguio City; Intensity III in Aringay, La Union; Bontoc, Mountain Province; and Sison, Pangasinan.

Meanwhile, Intensity II was registered in San Fernando, La Union; Nampicuan, Nueva Ecija; and Dagupan City. Intensity I was noted in Lingayen and Urdeneta, Pangasinan.

The state seismology agency said that damage may be expected following the earthquake, but no aftershocks are anticipated. — Edg Adrian A. Eva