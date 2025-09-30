Home Breaking News PEZA greenlights nearly P49 billion worth of investments in September
PEZA greenlights nearly P49 billion worth of investments in September
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has already achieved over 60% of its target approvals this year after greenlighting P48.87 billion worth of investment pledges in September.
The approvals consisted of 36 projects, which are expected to create 10,312 jobs and generate $1.113 billion in exports.
“These approvals demonstrate enduring investor confidence in the Philippines,” PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Backed by sustained momentum and robust investment activity, we are on track to attain our P250 billion goal and strengthen our standing as a leading investment destination in Asia,” he added.
For the first nine months, PEZA approved P154.7 billion worth of investment commitments, up 33.5% from P115.89 billion in the same period last year.
The 215 projects are expected to create 50,430 jobs and generate $4.49 billion in exports. — Justine Irish D. Tabile