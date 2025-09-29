The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has tagged 18 people as being “potentially responsible” for irregularities in a P289.5 million flood-control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

In an initial report submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman Monday, the agency said the project, carried out by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region IV-B through contractor Sunwest, Inc., used steel sheet piles 2.5 to 3 meters long instead of the required 12 meters, which could have led to losses worth more than P63 million.

The commission also cited incomplete documentation and the reuse of photographs in billing submissions.

Party-list Rep. Elizaldy S. Co, former chairman of the House committee on appropriations, was among those identified. Sunwest had been linked to Mr. Co, though he has said he had divested from the company.

Other names included DPWH regional officials, division engineers, bids and awards committee members and Sunwest executives.

ICI Executive Director Brian Keith Hosaka said the panel recommended possible graft, procurement and falsification charges, while noting that the findings were preliminary. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking