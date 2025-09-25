Home Breaking News Gov’t plans to raise P437 billion from domestic mart
THE GOVERNMENT is looking to borrow P437 billion from the domestic market in the fourth quarter, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said.
In a notice on its website, the BTr aims to borrow P262 billion through the issuance of Treasury bills (T-bills) and P175 billion from Treasury bonds (T-bonds).
The borrowing plan for the fourth quarter is 36% lower than the P690 billion borrowing plan for the third quarter..
Of the third quarter borrowing program, the government was able to raise P637.448 billion.
Based on its notice, all T-bond auctions will be dual offers to account for the holidays during the quarter. — Aaron Michael C. Sy