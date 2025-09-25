THE GOVERNMENT is looking to borrow P437 billion from the domestic market in the fourth quarter, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said.

In a notice on its website, the BTr aims to borrow P262 billion through the issuance of Treasury bills (T-bills) and P175 billion from Treasury bonds (T-bonds).

The borrowing plan for the fourth quarter is 36% lower than the P690 billion borrowing plan for the third quarter..

Of the third quarter borrowing program, the government was able to raise P637.448 billion.

Based on its notice, all T-bond auctions will be dual offers to account for the holidays during the quarter. — Aaron Michael C. Sy