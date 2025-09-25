A former Public Works undersecretary has implicated more Philippine lawmakers in a multibillion-peso kickback scheme tied to flood-control projects.

At a Senate blue ribbon committee hearing on Thursday, former Public Works Undersecretary Roberto R. Bernardo named Senators Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero, Ramon “Bong” B. Revilla, Jr., and former Senator Maria Lourdes Nancy S. Binay as among those who benefited from budget insertions.

The lawmakers had demanded as much as 20% in commissions, he said, while also accusing Party-list Rep. Elizaldy S. Co of getting a cut from project funds.

Mr. Bernardo admitted his role in the scam. “I made a mistake and allowed myself to be used as a tool in wrongdoing,” he told senators.

Mr. Escudero was replaced as Senate president earlier this month after he admitted receiving campaign donations from a contractor but denied influencing contract awards.

Mr. Revilla has also denied any hand in the flood control scam, while Mr. Co, who is overseas, has called the allegations against him “false and baseless.”

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla told reporters Mr. Bernardo has been granted provisional security as a “protected witness” while his application to the Witness Protection Program is under review.

Mr. Remulla urged senators to allow the Justice department to complete its assessment, citing the seriousness of the allegations. He said a protected witness is entitled to security and benefits while testifying, even before full admission to the WPP.

Becoming a state witness, however, requires a separate process and depends on the significance of the testimony in securing convictions.

The agency earlier provisionally accepted five others as protected witnesses: contractors Cezarah Rowena C. Discaya and her husband Pacifico F. Discaya and three former DPWH engineers — Henry C. Alcantara, Brice Ericson Hernandez and Jaypee Mendoza. The engineers remain under Senate custody pending evaluation, though Mr. Remulla said they would also be given security.

The Philippine Senate is investigating irregularities in the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) flood-mitigation projects, which have received about P500 billion since 2022.

Critics have warned that corruption undermines disaster preparedness at a time when the Philippines, battered by an average of 20 storms annually, is ranked the world’s most disaster-prone country in the world. — Adrian H. Halili and Erika Mae P. Sinaking — Adrian H. Halili and Erika Mae P. Sinaking